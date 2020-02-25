|
Age 61, of Fridley Loving Husband, Dad & Bumpa Passed unexpectedly February 22, 2020. Preceded in death by parents, Lavonne & Leo. Survived by the love of his life, wife of 38 years, Nancy; children, Julie (Jeff) Bohlman, Dan (Ellie), Tom (fiancée Brittany); grandchildren. Jake & Benjamin David; siblings, Mike (Julie), Steve, JoAnn & Paul Walter; mother-in-law, Edith Johnson; sister-in-law, Sue (David) Harer, brother-in-law, Gary (Melody) Johnson; nieces, nephews, other relatives, friends & co-workers. Dave "Wally" worked for 36 years at Ziegler Cat and will be remembered for his larger than life personality & love of his family. He left us with several lifetimes of memories in his 61 years. Visitation at KOZLAK-RADULOVICH BLAINE CHAPEL (107th Ave. NE & Hwy. 65) Thursday from 5-8 PM. Memorial service Friday at 11 AM with visitation one hour prior also at the funeral home. www.kozlakradulovich.com 763-783-1100
Published in Pioneer Press on Feb. 25, 2020