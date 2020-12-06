1/1
David Walter HOLM
Age 70, passed away much too soon on Wednesday November 18, 2020 in Stillwater, MN. Born December 6, 1949 he made the St. Paul area his home for life, and his life was sports of all kind. From Little League to being a State level gymnast at Alexander Ramsey High School and carrying that passion to Bemidji State College. He enjoyed a competitive game of cribbage, bowling and especially golf. He loved fishing trips, camping, and going all out on Halloween with his kids as he continuously adapted to his changing physical limitations, not allowing them to define him. "Don't wanna. Don't hafta. I'm DAVE" His personality would fill the room, there was no mistaking his laugh or sense of humor. He cared deeply for those he loved, even when he struggled to show it. His numerous friends will all have a story about Dave, he made an impression on everyone he met, even if you were a Packers Fan. Survived by his children, Gibson (CJ) Stanton; Joshua (Devyn) Holm with former spouse, Linda Holm; and daughter Carrie Klatt; mother, Carol Holm; siblings, Sharon (Bob) Clark; Gail (Bob) deNeui; and Timothy Holm; his many nieces, nephews, extended family and friends. He was preceded in death by his father, Walter Holm. We will gather in 2021 to celebrate David's life, when it is safe again. His ashes will be interred at Forest Lawn Cemetery with his beloved grandmother. 651-439-5511





Published in Pioneer Press on Dec. 6, 2020.
