58 years old, husband, father, friend, and life-long resident of the Twin Cities, passed away on Friday, May 1, 2020 due to complications of Mantle Cell Lymphoma (MCL) while in Methodist Hospital, St. Louis Park, MN. Dave fought hard to beat the MCL once he was diagnosed July 2019. We applaud his journey and struggle and thank all the caregivers for their service and their special care. Dave is survived by his wife, Heidi Gertjejansen; his children, Milo Quinn Swanson Gertjejansen and Belle McKenzie Swanson Gertjejansen; his brothers and sister, Don, Al and Jim Swanson and Karen Klinkenberg (née Swanson); and his cat, Olive (and Heidi's kitty Opal). He is predeceased by his parents, Walter and Nora Muriel Swanson; and his brother and sister, William Swanson and Janet Anderson (née Swanson). Dave was born on May 19, 1961 to Walter and Muriel Swanson in St. Paul, Minnesota. On 12-03-1988 he married Heidi Gertjejansen and later moved to Minnetonka, MN in 1990 where they raised their children. In 2006, Dave began his passion for motorcycles. Two motorcycles later and numerous rides, trips, and friends, it was his favorite thing to do. Dave was an active member in The Program and was sober for almost 11 years. He made many good friends and motorcycle buddies there. Dave started working at the U of M September 2004. He had friends there, as well, and found a fellow motorcycle enthusiast to ride with. His favorite thing about going to work was riding his motorcycle there when he could. Dave was a cat lover. Heidi introduced him to the joys of kitty hood in 1985 and the cat/person relationship stuck. Olive became his favorite kitty and they were pretty much joined at the hip. He loved that girl and we know she misses him. We were always amazed by his astonishingly bad diet: Coffee, Skittles, Cheese Its (only to name a few). It was fortunate most days he got one good meal Heidi cooked. With pandemic issues continuing, a Celebration of Life has not been scheduled. The family is hoping for July/August at his home. Memorial donations can be made to a Mantle Cell Lymphoma organization or any other of choice. We want to thank everyone for your support, cards, emails, visits, and calls. It meant so much to Dave and all of us. Family and friends mean so much!









