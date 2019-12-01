Home

Mueller-Bies Funeral Home - Roseville Chapel
2130 N. Dale St.
Roseville, MN 55113
(651) 487-2550
Age 88, of Shoreview Passed away on November 28, 2019 Survived by loving wife of 59 years, Mary Ann; sons, Kevin (Angela) and Jim (Cindy); grandchildren, Nick, Joseph, Analeese; great-grandsons, Chris & Wyatt; and special Godchild, Jody. Memorial service 11 AM Thursday, December 5 at ST. STEPHANUS LUTHERAN CHURCH, 739 Lafond Ave., St. Paul. Visitation at MUELLER-BIES FUNERAL HOME-ROSEVILLE, 2130 N. Dale St. @ Cty Rd B, from 4-7 PM Wednesday and at the church from 10-11 AM Thursday. Private interment Fort Snelling National Cemetery. MUELLER-BIES 651-487-2550
Published in Pioneer Press on Dec. 1, 2019
