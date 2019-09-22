|
Age 55 formerly of Stillwater, MN Passed away peacefully surrounded by family on Sept. 5, 2019. Survived by wife, Shelley; and children, Zachary, Brooke and April; parents, Robert and Deanna Zaczkowski; sisters, Cheri (Chip) Pracht, Susan Kress; like a sister, Jae Olson (Greg Carlson); sister-in-law, Pam (Grant) Isfeld; brothers-in-law, Brian Stevens (Liz) and Scott Stevens; nieces, nephews, and many close friends. Graduated in 1983 from Stillwater High School. Graduated from Valley City University in North Dakota. Went on to work for Home Depot and Cabela's as store manager. Celebration of life will be Saturday September 28, 2019 at BRADSHAW CELEBRATION OF LIFE CENTER, 2800 Curve Crest Blvd, Stillwater, MN. Visitation 11:00 to 1:00 with Memorial Service to follow at 1:00. In lieu of flowers memorials preferred. 651-439-5511
Published in Pioneer Press on Sept. 22, 2019