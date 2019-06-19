|
|
February 12, 2003 ~ June 12, 2019 Age 16 years, 4 months Davis made a personal decision to be with our Lord on June 10, 2019. He will be dearly and forever missed by his parents Steve and Kris, grandparents Cush and Karen and Joyce and Eldon, Aunt Karin, Uncle Todd, cousins Hannah, Madison and Zachary, many relatives and friends including special friend Maddy, teammates, and his faithful dog, Hershey. Davis was a generous, personable, and intelligent young man with a quick wit and a wonderful sense of humor who always had a kind word and smile for all he met. He attended North Heights Christian Academy and Concordia Academy (C.A.). Davis was very athletic and played football for C.A. He also enjoyed hiking, biking, and snowmobiling trips with Dad and Grandpa. He was a Boy Scout and member of Order of the Arrow, the National Honor Society of the Boy Scouts of America. He was working toward the rank of Eagle and enjoyed the challenges of high adventure camps such as Philmont in New Mexico and Florida's Sea Base. He loved the outdoors and spending time at the lake cabin with family. Davis was a baptized member of Eagle Brook Church of Lino Lakes and attended Crystal Hills AG Church in Paynesville. We are very grateful for the love, talents, and time he shared with us. His memory will live on in our hearts and minds, as well as in others through his generous gift of organ donation. He was honored as a donor with an honor walk and donor flag that will be flown at the lake in his memory. We are forever grateful to God for loaning him to us for the past 16 years. Davis loved wearing "hoodies", so PLEASE WEAR YOUR FAVORITE HOODIE to his Celebration of Life. Celebration of Life will be held at 11AM with visitation starting at 9AM on Saturday, June 22nd, at North Heights Lutheran Church, 1700 Hwy 96 W, Arden Hills. Luncheon to follow. Interment 2:30PM at Lakewood Cemetery in Minneapolis. In lieu of flowers, donations preferred to Concordia Academy (Roseville) and/or White Bear Lake Boy Scout Troop 494. "For God so loved the world that he gave his only Son, that whoever believes in Him will not perish, but have eternal life." John 3:16. Washburn-McReavy.com New Brighton Chapel 651-636-9821
Published in Pioneer Press on June 19, 2019