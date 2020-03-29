|
|
On Friday, March 20, 2020, Dawn A. Crandall, loving mother of four children, passed away at the age of 73. Dawn was born on February 15, 1947 in Fort Knox, KY to Robert and Ronnie Lehmann. She worked at 3M for 41 years. Dawn was a loving, creative, kind, and generous person. Dawn was a longtime member of the Church of Acts in Saint Paul, MN. She was always ready to pitch in wherever there was a need within the congregation. Christmas was her favorite time of year and she made a point to have a present for everyone, so no one would be without. Dawn was preceded in death by her father, Robert; and mother, Ronnie. She is survived by her four children, Samuel, Sarah, Mary and Martha; her sisters, Nancy and Jan; several nieces and nephews; and three grandchildren. The family will be holding a private viewing and burial. A public Celebration of Life may be held at a later date. MUELLER-BIES 651-487-2550
Published in Pioneer Press on Mar. 29, 2020