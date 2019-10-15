|
Age 49 Loving Daughter, Sister, Auntie Unexpectedly passed away on October 7, 2019. Preceded in death by her mother MaryAnn Nigg, who she loved and missed dearly. Survived by her father Tom Gilson; sisters Julie Gilson, GT Gilson; brothers, Rich Gilson (Shawn), Tom Gilson; nephews Herschel Jacobson (Karisa), Nate Gilson; nieces, Michelle Jacobson & Marissa Gilson; Great nephew, Maurice Jacobson and pets, Ginger and Max. Dawn was a pet lover and a big advocate for the Pancreatic Cancer Action Network. Celebration of life on Saturday, October 19th from 12Noon-2:00pm at Willwerschied West Heights Chapel 235 W Wentworth Ave, West St. Paul.
Published in Pioneer Press from Oct. 15 to Oct. 17, 2019