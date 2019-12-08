|
Of South Saint Paul Passed away on December 2, 2019 with her family by her side. She was born July 26, 1927 to Harry and Laura McFarland in Fairmont, Minnesota.Dawn married the love of her life, Peter Vujovich on October 28, 1950. They lived in Sherburne and Windom, Minnesota before moving to Pete's hometown of South Saint Paul. Dawn was an elementary school teacher in South Saint Paul for over 20 years.When Pete died unexpectedly in 1970, Dawn held her family together with love and patience. Over the following years, she was able to enjoy the success of her children John (Cari), Tom (Tina) and Laurie Erickson (Jeff). She had a grandmother's pride for her grandchildren Anneliese Williams, John Vujovich and Katherine Vujovich; Pete and Greg Erickson; and Pete and Alexandra Vujovich. She dearly loved her great grandchildren Elena, Matilda and Jack Williams; Obren and Graham Vujovich, Juliette Erickson and Zora Vujovich. Dawn was preceded in death by her parents Harry and Laura McFarland, her husband Peter, and her sisters Betty Neuenschwander and Evon Olson. She is survived by her children, grandchildren and great grandchildren as well as her brother Dean McFarland, sister-in-law Patricia McCormick and several nieces and nephews she kept close to her heart and in her prayers. Per Dawn's wishes, her remains have been entrusted to the Cremation Society. The family will hold a private remembrance of her life at a later date. Memorials may be made to the South Saint Paul Educational Foundation First Steps Program Fund.
Published in Pioneer Press on Dec. 8, 2019