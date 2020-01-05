Home

Mattson Funeral Home & Cremation Service
343 North Shore Drive
Forest Lake, MN 55025
(651) 464-3556
Visitation
Saturday, Jan. 11, 2020
11:30 AM
Faith Lutheran Church
Memorial service
Saturday, Jan. 11, 2020
1:00 PM
Faith Lutheran Church
886 North Shore Drive
Forest Lake, MN
Age 44 Of Forest Lake Passed peacefully while surrounded by her loving family, Thursday, January 2, 2020 following a hard-fought battle with breast cancer. Dawn was a devoted wife, mother, daughter and sister who will be deeply missed by all. She was a graduate of Forest Lake Area High School, Class of '93. Dawn worked for over ten years at Menards. In her free time, she loved gardening and crafting; especially redoing furniture, scrapbooking and jewelry designing. She is preceded in death by her paternal grandmother, Gladys Hecker; maternal grandparents, Emil and Dora Klaustermeier. She is survived by her husband, Pete; children, Neal Gaalaas, Alyssa (Wendell) Riebe, Zoey Torgerson, William Gaalaas; parents, William and Janet Paul; siblings, Stephanie (Joe) Paul, Becky (Eddie) Paul, Kim (Cam) Belisle; mother-in-law, Barb Carlson; nieces, nephews, family and friends. A Memorial Service will be held at 1:00 p.m., Saturday, January 11, 2020 at Faith Lutheran Church, 886 North Shore Drive, Forest Lake. The family will greet guests from 11:30 a.m. until the time of service at the church. Memorials are preferred to the family. www.mattsonfuneralhome.com
Published in Pioneer Press on Jan. 5, 2020
