Dawn Marie "Derria" "Dorit" LEE
Age 55 On November 16, 2020 Our beautiful angel regained her wings as she was welcomed through the gates by father Charles Lee, stepfather Bobby Anderson, nephew Chad Lee as well as the love of her life Johnny Cash, among many other lost loved ones. Those who knew Dawn know what a true blessing and role model she was to all. If you had the pleasure of meeting her you know that gazing into her beautiful eyes made you truly feel as if you were touched by an angel. Her kindness, love for life and love for others was undeniably contagious. Despite all of her physical setbacks she always pushed through showing everyone the true definition of what never giving up is. As a resident of 11 years at Cerenity Health Care Center she gained many friends as well as new founded extended family she loved and was thankful for. Dawn most enjoyed having a good time being in the company of those she loved and loved her. In return she will be deeply missed by them all. Beloved daughter of Marietta Meli Lee Anderson (Bobby); loving sister to Cheryl Lee-Salinas (Luke Werronen) who was also considered her second mother, Debra Lee Vail (Dawn's honey Philip Vail), Charles Lee, Caroline Anderson Peters (Mark), Mark (Kelly) Anderson; Godmother to her pride & joy Jake Werronen; many other much loved family members including nieces, nephews, cousins & friends. We all now have her as an angel at our side. Visitation 4-8 PM Monday with Noon Funeral Service Tuesday at Kessler & Maguire Funeral Home, 640 W. 7th St. Burial Resurrection Cemetery.





Published in Pioneer Press on Nov. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
30
Visitation
04:00 - 08:00 PM
Kessler & Maguire Funeral Home
DEC
1
Funeral service
12:00 PM
Kessler & Maguire Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Kessler & Maguire Funeral Home
640 West Seventh Street
St. Paul, MN 55102
(651) 224-2341
Memories & Condolences
1 entry
November 28, 2020
My prayers are with Dawn's family. When my Dad, Carl was a resident at Cerenity-Humboldt, he was a table mate with Dawn at meal time. Dawn was a wonderful person and glad we got to know her. Rest in peace sweet angel!
Liz Brostrom Bahr
