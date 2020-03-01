|
|
Age 92 Passed peacefully at home with family present. Preceded in death by parents, husband and brother. Survived by son Robert; grandchildren Krystal and Jared; several nieces, nephews and other relatives. Dawn served both in the Navy and Marines, and is a retired Ramsey County Sheriff Dispatcher. Life member of National Women's Marine Association, member of Minnesota Leathernecks, and American Legion Post 168. Special thanks to Allina Hospice. Memorial Service 10am Wednesday, March 11 at ROSELAWN CEMETERY CHAPEL, 803 W. Larpenteur, Roseville with interment following service. Memorials preferred.
Published in Pioneer Press on Mar. 1, 2020