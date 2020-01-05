|
Age 80, of Maple Grove Passed away on January 3, 2020, after courageously battling cancer for 7 years. Preceded in death by parents George and Shirley Redden. He will be deeply missed by wife Bonnie, of 41 years; brother, Gregg (Cindy); sister, Diane McAdam (Gary); children, Scott Redden (Leah), Rachelle Sherwood (Mike), Nicole Mathews (Tony), Hilary Blohowiak (Ryan); and nine grandchildren. A service will be held at 11 AM on Friday, Jan. 10, with visitation beginning at 10 AM, at Lord of Life Lutheran Church 7401 County Rd. 101, Maple Grove. Gearty-Delmore 763-553-1411 www.gearty-delmore.com
Published in Pioneer Press on Jan. 5, 2020