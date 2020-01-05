Home

POWERED BY

Services
Gearty-Delmore Funeral Chapels
3888 WEST BROADWAY
Robbinsdale, MN 55422-2208
(763) 537-4511
For more information about
Dawson REDDEN
View Funeral Home Obituary
Visitation
Friday, Jan. 10, 2020
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Lord of Life Lutheran Church
Service
Friday, Jan. 10, 2020
11:00 AM
Lord of Life Lutheran Church
7401 County Rd. 101
Maple Grove, MN
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Dawson REDDEN
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Dawson Kent REDDEN


1939 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Dawson Kent REDDEN Obituary
Age 80, of Maple Grove Passed away on January 3, 2020, after courageously battling cancer for 7 years. Preceded in death by parents George and Shirley Redden. He will be deeply missed by wife Bonnie, of 41 years; brother, Gregg (Cindy); sister, Diane McAdam (Gary); children, Scott Redden (Leah), Rachelle Sherwood (Mike), Nicole Mathews (Tony), Hilary Blohowiak (Ryan); and nine grandchildren. A service will be held at 11 AM on Friday, Jan. 10, with visitation beginning at 10 AM, at Lord of Life Lutheran Church 7401 County Rd. 101, Maple Grove. Gearty-Delmore 763-553-1411 www.gearty-delmore.com
Published in Pioneer Press on Jan. 5, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Dawson's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -