King of Kings Lutheran Church
1583 Radio Dr
Woodbury, MN 55125
Memorial service
Wednesday, Jun. 26, 2019
3:00 PM
King of Kings Lutheran Church
1583 Radio Drive
Woodbury, MN
Age 53. Passed away suddenly due to a long and courageous battle with MS on June 12, 2019. Preceded in death by her mother, Marilu. Surivived by husband, Scott; daughter, Lydia; sister, Debra Tourek (Steve); father, Dan Lightfoot (Marilyn); niece and nephews, Peter Tourek (Jessica), Sam Tourek (Jane), Olivia Chrinian (Brandon), Charlie Tourek. Dayna was a talented, vivacious and humorous spirit. For decades she performed in local musical theatre. She was a preschool teacher. She was a loving daughter, sister, mother, wife, and dear friend. She was a life light that will continue to shine in our hearts. Memorial service 3PM on Wednesday, June 26, at King of Kings Lutheran Church (1583 Radio Drive, Woodbury). Private interment. Memorials preferred to the National Multiple Sclerosis Society.
Published in Pioneer Press from June 20 to June 24, 2019
