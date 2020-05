Or Copy this URL to Share

Age 49 Of Cottage Grove Passed away on April 26, 2020 in his home. He is survived by his brother, Craig (Emily); sisters, Dawn and Judie (Mike Whichello); and many nieces and nephews. Dean is preceded in death by his parents, Lawrence and Liane. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date in honor of Dean.











To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store