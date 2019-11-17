|
|
Died suddenly July 1, 2007 in Kettle River at the age of 71. Dean was born on April 12, 1936 in Sac City, Iowa to Amos and Ruth (Shreve) Johnson. As a teenager he loved singing in musicals and choir, participating in radio and camera club, and earned his pilot license. He graduated from Sac City High School in 1955 and enlisted in the U.S. Air Force where he served until 1959. He attended Black Hills State Teachers College before moving to Greeley, Colorado, and St. Paul, where he worked first as a flight instructor at IFT and as a communications technician at AT&T for over 25 years. In 1995 he moved to Moose Lake where he worked as a utility assistant for Kettle River and became an active member of the community, including helping many through Al-Anon. In his spare time he gave private flying lessons, fished, camped, photographed, made granola and French toast, played with his dogs, and spent time with friends and family. His broad smile, casual conversation, and unintentional humor will be missed. Dean was preceded in death by his parents and survived by daughter Allison (Sarah) Kirschenmann, Vancouver, British Columbia, son Lowell Johnson, Burnsville; grandchildren Lydia and Clayton Johnson; sisters Ann Magennis and Mary Beaulieu, Iowa; twelve stepchildren and step grand children; scores of flight students; and his dog Ben. Memorial donations in memory of Dean may be made to Violence Free Minnesota https://www.vfmn.org/
Published in Pioneer Press on Nov. 17, 2019