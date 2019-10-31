Home

O'Halloran & Murphy Cremation & Funeral Services, Roseville Memorial Chapel
2245 North Hamline Avenue
Roseville, MN 55113
(651) 631-2727
For more information about
Dean WINQUIST
Visitation
Friday, Nov. 1, 2019
10:30 AM - 12:00 PM
Roseville Memorial Chapel
2245 N. Hamline Ave
Roseville, MN
Memorial service
Friday, Nov. 1, 2019
12:00 PM
Roseville Memorial Chapel
2245 N. Hamline Ave
Roseville, MN
Dean Arthur WINQUIST


1941 - 2019
Dean Arthur WINQUIST Obituary
Beloved Husband, Father and Papa Age 78 Went home to be with our Heavenly Father on Oct. 28, 2019. Survived by loving wife, Joyce of 57 years; loving daughters, Colleen Winquist, Carolyn (Steve) Marks and loving son, Craig (Amber) Winquist; loving sister, Lorna Stob and sister-in-law Joanne Houghton; sweet granddaughters Annajoy and Katie; loving niece, Karen (Brent) Schacht; loving nephews Will (Rachel) Stob, Tim (Leanne) Stob, Steve (Nancy), Tom (Jean –Marie), Dave (Linda) Houghton and many great nephews and nieces whom he all loved dearly. Grateful thank-yous to all who helped care for Dean at Westfields Hospital & Clinic in New Richmond, WI, Regions Hospital and health mentor Fred Pomeroy. Dean was a great mentor to many including Paul Marks. Dean will be greatly missed by the family and friends he loved so dearly and who loved him so much. Dean looked so forward to our Blessed Hope of Titus 2:13. Memorial Service Friday 12 Noon with visitation beginning at 10:30 AM at the Roseville Memorial Chapel, 2245 N. Hamline Ave, Roseville. Private interment Elmhurst Cemetery.
Published in Pioneer Press on Oct. 31, 2019
