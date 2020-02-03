|
|
Passed January 30, 2020 in Shoreview Dean was born Sept 6, 1962 in St. Paul to Lynn and Monica (Waldera) Johnson. He is survived by his father, 3 brothers, 3 sisters and many nieces and nephews. He is preceded in death by his mother and 2 brothers, Greg and Dan. At age 18, Dean moved to Lake Owasso Residency in Shoreview. There he made many friends and a second family. Our family would like to thank the Lake Owasso staff and friends for the excellent care and the love they provided Dean over the 38 years he lived there. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to Lake Owasso Family Group and mail them to Lake Owasso Residence, 210 N. Owasso Blvd. Shoreview 55126. Dean was a retiree of Merrick Corp after 30 years of service. Merrick is an excellent employer of individuals with disabilities with a wonderful staff that help those individuals succeed in their careers. Visitation Wednesday, February 05, from 5-7 PM at Oakwood Funeral Home, 2585 Stillwater Rd, Maplewood. Mass of Christian Burial Thursday, February 06 at 12:00 PM, at St. Peter Catholic Church in North St. Paul, 2600 Margaret St. N, North St. Paul with visitation one hour prior to the service. Reception will follow immediately after the service. www.MaplewoodMNFuneral.com
Published in Pioneer Press on Feb. 3, 2020