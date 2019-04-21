|
|
God Rest His Soul On April 13, 2019 Dean joined his parents, Susan & James in heaven along with Buster & Thor his best buds. He is survived by his son, Zach (Tanya); sister, Laura; brother, Alan (Kelly); niece, Tashina; nephews, Auston, Preston & WIlden; great nephew & niece, Joshua & Sophia; many more family & friends. Time of Gathering Saturday (April 27, 2019) from 12:30 PM - 4:30 PM at SANDBERG FUNERAL HOME, 2593 E. 7th Ave., North St. Paul. 651-777-2600 sandbergfuneralhome.com
Published in Pioneer Press from Apr. 21 to Apr. 24, 2019