Sandberg Funeral Home
2593 7th Avenue East
St. Paul, MN 55109-3011
(651) 777-2600
Memorial Gathering
Saturday, Apr. 27, 2019
12:30 PM - 4:30 PM
Sandberg Funeral Home
2593 7th Avenue East
St. Paul, MN 55109-3011
Dean Davis REEVES Obituary
God Rest His Soul On April 13, 2019 Dean joined his parents, Susan & James in heaven along with Buster & Thor his best buds. He is survived by his son, Zach (Tanya); sister, Laura; brother, Alan (Kelly); niece, Tashina; nephews, Auston, Preston & WIlden; great nephew & niece, Joshua & Sophia; many more family & friends. Time of Gathering Saturday (April 27, 2019) from 12:30 PM - 4:30 PM at SANDBERG FUNERAL HOME, 2593 E. 7th Ave., North St. Paul. 651-777-2600 sandbergfuneralhome.com
Published in Pioneer Press from Apr. 21 to Apr. 24, 2019
