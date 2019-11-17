|
Age 71, of St. Paul, MN Passed away on November 13, 2019 surrounded by his wife and daughters. He was born on April 3, 1948 in Topeka, KS and grew up in Kansas City, MO. He attended Central Missouri State, where he was a proud member of Lambda Chi Alpha fraternity. In 1971 he enlisted in the U.S. Army and was a Second Lieutenant. Dean loved to talk to people, so his 40+ years in sales was a perfect fit. He retired as Regional Sales Manager with Strongwell Industries. He is preceded in death by his mother, Alice; father, Herbert and sister, Linda. Survived by his wife of 44 years, Julie; children, Emily Pepper, Abigail Jackson (Jason) and Elizabeth Hughes; grandchildren, Natalie, Dawson, Oliver, Ella, Jett and Jada; sisters, Janet Melcher (Don) and Nancy Leer (Wayne). His family was his number one focus in life. Dean was incredibly patriotic, authentic and loyal. He enjoyed golf, racquetball and bridge. He also spent countless hours researching his ancestral history. Funeral services will occur after the holidays at O'Halloran & Murphy in St. Paul. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Gary Sinese Foundation (garysinesefoundation.org) or the . The family would like to thank friends and family for the love and support the last week of Dean's life. We also want to acknowledge the staff at United Hospital Neuro ICU, especially Bianca and Jenn. Their kindness and gentle ways will always be remembered. 651-698-0796
Published in Pioneer Press on Nov. 17, 2019