Roberts Family Funeral Home
555 Centennial Drive Southwest
Forest Lake, MN 55025
(651) 464-4422
Visitation
Sunday, Feb. 17, 2019
1:00 PM
Faith Lutheran Church
Celebration of Life
Sunday, Feb. 17, 2019
2:00 PM
Faith Lutheran Church
886 N. Shore Dr
Forest Lake, MN
Age 78, of Scandia Loving Husband, Father, Grandpa, Brother, passed away peacefully surrounded by family on February 8, 2019. Preceded in death by parents, George & Dora; siblings, Marion (Bob) Meirhaeghe, Lloyd Dietrich; brothers-in-law, Doug Johnson, Glenn "Sonny" Johnson. Survived by wife, Lois; children, Laurie (Greg) VanElsberg; Annette (Dennis) Forster; grandsons; Grant & Reid VanElsberg, Christian & Dawson Forster; brother, Richard (Hope), brother-in-law, Roger (Lois) Johnson; sisters-in-law, Sharon Dietrich, Rosceal Johnson, Carol Johnson; nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. Dean was born in 1940 to a farming family. He graduated from Clayton High School in WI. Dean answered the call to serve his country and did so proudly as a soldier in the Army, after his discharge he married his wife, Lois. He had a career with Cummins Diesel that spanned over 40 years. Dean's passions led him to the outdoors, where he enjoyed hunting, fishing & snowmobiling. The most important aspects of Dean's life were his strong faith, and the strong love he had for his family. A Celebration of Dean's Life 2 PM Sunday, February 17th with visitation one hour prior at Faith Lutheran Church, 886 N. Shore Dr., Forest Lake. Interment in Marsh Lake Cemetery in Clayton, WI at a later date. 651-464-4422 RobertsFamilyFH.com
Published in Pioneer Press on Feb. 13, 2019
