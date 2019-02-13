|
|
Age 78, of Scandia Loving Husband, Father, Grandpa, Brother, passed away peacefully surrounded by family on February 8, 2019. Preceded in death by parents, George & Dora; siblings, Marion (Bob) Meirhaeghe, Lloyd Dietrich; brothers-in-law, Doug Johnson, Glenn "Sonny" Johnson. Survived by wife, Lois; children, Laurie (Greg) VanElsberg; Annette (Dennis) Forster; grandsons; Grant & Reid VanElsberg, Christian & Dawson Forster; brother, Richard (Hope), brother-in-law, Roger (Lois) Johnson; sisters-in-law, Sharon Dietrich, Rosceal Johnson, Carol Johnson; nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. Dean was born in 1940 to a farming family. He graduated from Clayton High School in WI. Dean answered the call to serve his country and did so proudly as a soldier in the Army, after his discharge he married his wife, Lois. He had a career with Cummins Diesel that spanned over 40 years. Dean's passions led him to the outdoors, where he enjoyed hunting, fishing & snowmobiling. The most important aspects of Dean's life were his strong faith, and the strong love he had for his family. A Celebration of Dean's Life 2 PM Sunday, February 17th with visitation one hour prior at Faith Lutheran Church, 886 N. Shore Dr., Forest Lake. Interment in Marsh Lake Cemetery in Clayton, WI at a later date. 651-464-4422 RobertsFamilyFH.com
Published in Pioneer Press on Feb. 13, 2019