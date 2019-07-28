|
Beloved Dad, Grandpa, Great Grandpa Age 91, died July 24, 2019 Preceded in death by wife Peggy. Beloved dad of Karen (Bill) Larson, Brian (Jen), grandpa to Eric, Becky, Christy, Betsy, Jackie, Ellie, Nathan and Thomas, Great grandpa of Josh, Brady, Lincoln, Wyatt, Tyler, Grant, Gavin and Zach. Funeral service Monday, July 29, 2019 at 5:00 PM Johnson Peterson Funeral Home, 2130 2nd St. White Bear Lake, MN (651-429-7661), Visitation 1 hour before the service. Family Interment Lakewood Cemetery, Minaeapolis.
Published in Pioneer Press on July 28, 2019