Home

POWERED BY

Services
Johnson-Peterson Funeral Home & Cremation
2130 2nd Street
White Bear Lake, MN 55110
651-429-7661
Visitation
Monday, Jul. 29, 2019
4:00 PM
Johnson-Peterson Funeral Home & Cremation
2130 2nd Street
White Bear Lake, MN 55110
View Map
Funeral service
Monday, Jul. 29, 2019
5:00 PM
Johnson-Peterson Funeral Home & Cremation
2130 2nd Street
White Bear Lake, MN 55110
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Dean CHRISTOPHERSON
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Dean H. CHRISTOPHERSON

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Dean H. CHRISTOPHERSON Obituary
Beloved Dad, Grandpa, Great Grandpa Age 91, died July 24, 2019 Preceded in death by wife Peggy. Beloved dad of Karen (Bill) Larson, Brian (Jen), grandpa to Eric, Becky, Christy, Betsy, Jackie, Ellie, Nathan and Thomas, Great grandpa of Josh, Brady, Lincoln, Wyatt, Tyler, Grant, Gavin and Zach. Funeral service Monday, July 29, 2019 at 5:00 PM Johnson Peterson Funeral Home, 2130 2nd St. White Bear Lake, MN (651-429-7661), Visitation 1 hour before the service. Family Interment Lakewood Cemetery, Minaeapolis.
Published in Pioneer Press on July 28, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Dean's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now