Salem Lutheran Church
14940 62nd St N
Stillwater, MN 55082
Age 72 of Chisago City Formerly of Oak Park Heights The Lord called Dean home on Friday, May 3, 2019 after a courageous 14-month battle with cancer. Preceded in death by his parents. Survived by wife of 51 years, Wanda (Nee: Langness); children, Tammy (Gary) Markgraf, Dean Jr. (Carin); grandchildren, Zachary and Ava Markgraf, Jordyn, Brandon, Brady, Lauren; siblings, Barb Mortenson, John, Charlene (Tim) Bolinger; many special nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. A Celebration of Dean's Life will be on Friday, May 10th at 11:30 AM at Salem Lutheran Church, 14940 62nd St. N, Stillwater, with visitation beginning at 9 AM. Interment at Fairview Cemetery, Stillwater. If desired, remembrances may be made in the form that you prefer. A special thank you to all of the doctors, nurses, specialists at the University of Minnesota and Fairview Medical Center in Wyoming, Fairview Hospice, and the staff of Parmly on the Lake for all their compassionate care.
