O'NEILL FUNERAL HOME - CUMBERLAND
3102 Mendon Rd.
Cumberland, RI 02864
(401) 658-1155
Dean STAHL
Dean L. STAHL

Dean L. STAHL Obituary
Age 87, of North Smithfield, RI Passed away Monday, February 24, 2020. He was the husband of the late Mary (Shultz) Stahl. Born in Dodgeville, Wisconsin, he was the son of the late E.J. and Claira (Jenrich) Stahl. Dean was an operations director for the Honeywell Corporation for many years before retiring. He is survived by his children, Margaret Houle and her husband Armand and Gregory Stahl, his grandson, Brian Houle and many nieces and nephews. He was the father of the late John Stahl and Jill Renee Stahl The burial will be private. www.oneillfuneralhomes.com
Published in Pioneer Press on Feb. 28, 2020
