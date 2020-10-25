1/1
Dean R. NYBAKKE
Age 77 of Forest Lake Loving Dad, Grandpa & Brother, passed away on October 15, 2020. Dean was a proud U.S. Navy Veteran. He worked at 3M for 43 years in various roles. He had continued to carry on his wife Lynn's pursuit of Animal Welfare through rescue organizations. Dean was an avid sports enthusiast and was a longtime hockey coach and referee. Preceded in death by wife, Lynn. Survived by sons, Eric, Christopher (Ann Hauble); granddaughter, Katelyn; step-grandchildren, Damian Hauble, Mason Guse; siblings, Keith (Risa), Nancy (Charlie) Archer, Mark (Lori); many nieces, nephews, other relatives & friends. A celebration of Dean's life 3-7 PM Thursday, October 29th at Roberts Family Life Celebration Home, Forest Lake. Memorials preferred to Rescue Tails or SFAR/Happy Hauer Sanctuary. 651-464-4422 RobertsFamilyFH.com





Published in Pioneer Press on Oct. 25, 2020.
