Age 85, of Edina, Minnesota Passed peacefully at his daughter Jodi's home on October 20, 2020 surrounded by family and his beloved grand-dogs. Preceded in death by his parents, Oliver and Gladys (Dean) Tollefson and his wife of 60 years, Josephine Marie (Jensen) Tollefson. Dean is survived by four children, Jon (JoAnn) Tollefson, Kari (Pete) Espinosa, Kristi (Carl) Wolf, Jodi (Mark) Bjerke and ten grandchildren: Josh (Madeleine) Espinosa, Justin Espinosa, Julia Tollefson, Libby Bjerke, Natalie Wolf, Jenna Tollefson, Rachel Espinosa, Carlos Wolf, Diego Wolf and Cole Bjerke. Dean was born February 3, 1935 in Bismarck, ND. Shortly after his birth, his father and mother moved to Argyle, MN where they both worked as bankers. Dean spent a great deal of time throughout his life with his childhood friend Bobby Boyd and his family. Dean graduated from Argyle High School in 1953 and attended the University of North Dakota for one year before transferring to Luther College in Decorah, Iowa. He graduated from Luther College in 1957 with a bachelor's degree in Business Administration and followed in his parents' footsteps, beginning a career in banking. Dean worked his way up from bank teller to bank president, most of his career with First Bank System, including First Bank Northtown in Blaine, MN. He later worked for St. Anthony National Bank and Firstar Bank. Early in his career, Dean also served in the Minnesota National Guard. He was on the Board of Directors of several charities and foundations, including Totino Grace High School and the Minnesota Bankers Association, where he served a term as president. Dean was a generous man with a heart for helping small businesses. He loved spending time with his family, Luther College, his dogs, Golden Gophers sports, traveling, spending time at the cabin on his old pontoon boat, and Decorah, Iowa. Like Dean, his children have a strong love for dogs and reading. He and his daughter Kristi co-authored "Rabbits Don't Hop They Fly", a collection of Dean's short stories about the adventures of growing up in a small town near the Canadian border. In lieu of flowers or other gifts, donations to FRAXA (Fragile X Syndrome), 10 Prince Place #203, Newburyport, MA 01950 are appreciated. With the COVID pandemic, the immediate family is holding a closed ceremony. A celebration of life gathering will be hosted at a later date with the location yet to be determined.









To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store