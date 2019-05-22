Home

Gearty-Delmore Funeral Chapels
3888 WEST BROADWAY
Robbinsdale, MN 55422-2208
(763) 537-4511
Dean WESCOTT
Visitation
Friday, May 24, 2019
4:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Gearty-Delmore Funeral Chapels
3888 WEST BROADWAY
Robbinsdale, MN 55422-2208
Prayer Service
Friday, May 24, 2019
4:30 PM
Gearty-Delmore Funeral Chapels
3888 WEST BROADWAY
Robbinsdale, MN 55422-2208
Dean Thomas WESCOTT Obituary
Age 61, of St. Paul Passed away May 17, 2019 Dean was born in Atlanta, GA grew up in Bismarck, ND graduating from St. Mary's Central High School and the University of Mary. Survived by sister, Cheryl Wescott Wetsch and husband Bob Wetsch; brother, Russ Wescott and friend, Glenda Millhouse; brother-in-law, Jamie Page; nieces, nephews and cousins. Preceded in death by parents, David and Beverly Brown Wescott; brother, Jeff Wescott; sister, Lisa Page; his aunts, uncles, grandparents, including his Grandpa Brown with whom Dean had a special relationship and Tasha, his beloved 4-legged buddy. Visitation 4-5 pm Friday, May 24 with 4:30 pm prayer service at Geary-Delmore Funeral Chapel, 15800 37th Ave. N. in Plymouth. Interment at a later date in Bismarck, ND. Memorials may be directed to charity of donor's choice. Dean was a good, kind man who enjoyed his work at the group home for adults with disabilities. He loved the Lord and is now at Home. Gearty-Delmore 763-553-1411 www.gearty-delmore.com
Published in Pioneer Press on May 22, 2019
