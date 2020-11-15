1/1
Dean William SONNEE
Age 59 of Brainerd Formerly of Stillwater Passed away in his home on November 12, 2020. Dean is preceded in death by his parents, Don and Irene; brother, Doug; brother-in-law, Kevin. He is survived by Anne Sonnee and their children, Katelyn (Jordan), Samantha; siblings, Daryl (Dennise), Dawn (Dick), Deanna; sister-in-law, Vicki; many nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. Visitation 5-8PM Thursday, November 19th at Bradshaw, 2800 Curve Crest Blvd., Stillwater. A Celebration of Dean's Life 11 AM Friday, November 20th at Bradshaw with visitation beginning one hour prior. Interment at Fort Snelling National Cemetery, Minneapolis. In lieu of flowers, memorials preferred. 651-439-5511





Published in Pioneer Press on Nov. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
19
Visitation
05:00 - 08:00 PM
Bradshaw Funeral & Cremation Services
NOV
20
Visitation
10:00 AM
Bradshaw Funeral & Cremation Services
NOV
20
Celebration of Life
11:00 AM
Bradshaw Funeral & Cremation Services
Funeral services provided by
Bradshaw Funeral & Cremation Services
2800 Curve Crest Boulevard
Stillwater, MN 55082
(651) 439-5511
