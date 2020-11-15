Age 59 of Brainerd Formerly of Stillwater Passed away in his home on November 12, 2020. Dean is preceded in death by his parents, Don and Irene; brother, Doug; brother-in-law, Kevin. He is survived by Anne Sonnee and their children, Katelyn (Jordan), Samantha; siblings, Daryl (Dennise), Dawn (Dick), Deanna; sister-in-law, Vicki; many nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. Visitation 5-8PM Thursday, November 19th at Bradshaw, 2800 Curve Crest Blvd., Stillwater. A Celebration of Dean's Life 11 AM Friday, November 20th at Bradshaw with visitation beginning one hour prior. Interment at Fort Snelling National Cemetery, Minneapolis. In lieu of flowers, memorials preferred. 651-439-5511