|
|
Age 69 Of West St. Paul Passed away peacefully, surrounded by loved ones on February 21st 2020. Dee, AKA Deeder, Auntie Dee, Mrs. Gaddafi or Tuffy, will be deeply missed by all whose lives she blessed. She will be dearly missed by her loving daughter Sarah, brothers James (Nancy), Robert (Pamela) and Thomas, along with her adopted Whebbe family siblings. Preceded in death by parents Robert and Roseanne Hesse, husband James Whebbe and son James Whebbe Jr. Join in the celebration of this wonderful woman on Monday March 2nd, 6:30pm - 8:30pm, Johnson Peterson Funeral Home, 2130 2nd St, White Bear Lake, MN 55110. In lieu of flowers, please hug a loved one and take a moment to express the value they bring to your life. Memorial contributions may be made to Second Harvest Heartland.
Published in Pioneer Press on Mar. 1, 2020