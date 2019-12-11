|
|
Age 54 of North St. Paul Formerly of Eveleth, MN Passed away suddenly on December 7, 2019. Preceded in death by parents, Dale & Linda. Survived by loving life partner, Carl; sister, Denise of Pepperell, MA; brother, Darin of Nashua, NH; uncle and aunt, Daniel & Sonja of Eveleth, MN; nephews, Patrick, Erik, Tyler, & A.J.; nieces, Erica, Ellen, & Stephanie; brother in law, Eric (Lori) Swanson & Curt (Michelle) Swanson; also many friends. DeAnn loved her dogs, camping, gardening, fishing, hunting, and the outdoors. She was loved by many and will be greatly missed. Visitation Saturday (December 14, 2019) from 1:00 - 4:00 PM at SANDBERG FUNERAL HOME, 2593 E. 7th Ave., North St. Paul. In lieu of flowers, memorials preferred to Epilepsy Foundation. 651-777-2600 sandbergfuneralhome.com
Published in Pioneer Press on Dec. 11, 2019