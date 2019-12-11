Home

Sandberg Funeral Home
2593 7th Avenue East
St. Paul, MN 55109-3011
(651) 777-2600
Visitation
Saturday, Dec. 14, 2019
1:00 PM
Sandberg Funeral Home
2593 7th Avenue East
St. Paul, MN 55109-3011
DeAnn R. SIMONSON

DeAnn R. SIMONSON Obituary
Age 54 of North St. Paul Formerly of Eveleth, MN Passed away suddenly on December 7, 2019. Preceded in death by parents, Dale & Linda. Survived by loving life partner, Carl; sister, Denise of Pepperell, MA; brother, Darin of Nashua, NH; uncle and aunt, Daniel & Sonja of Eveleth, MN; nephews, Patrick, Erik, Tyler, & A.J.; nieces, Erica, Ellen, & Stephanie; brother in law, Eric (Lori) Swanson & Curt (Michelle) Swanson; also many friends. DeAnn loved her dogs, camping, gardening, fishing, hunting, and the outdoors. She was loved by many and will be greatly missed. Visitation Saturday (December 14, 2019) from 1:00 - 4:00 PM at SANDBERG FUNERAL HOME, 2593 E. 7th Ave., North St. Paul. In lieu of flowers, memorials preferred to Epilepsy Foundation. 651-777-2600 sandbergfuneralhome.com
Published in Pioneer Press on Dec. 11, 2019
