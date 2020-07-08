Deanna RADI

Loving Mom, Grandma, Great-Grandma Age 83, passed away on July 6, 2020. Preceded in death by husband Earl, parents Jan & Elizabeth Velthuizen and sister Lorraine & Betty. Survived by loving children Janice (Gary) Klinefelter, John (Bonnie) Radi & Jim (Tammi) Radi; 5 grandchildren and 7 great-grandchildren. Private family memorial service Thursday, July 9th, 2020 at 10AM at the Path of Grace United Methodist Church, 759 County Rd B East in Maplewood. Visitation Wednesday, July 8th from 4-7 PM at the Johnson-Peterson Funeral Home, 2130 2nd St., White Bear Lake. With COVID-19 Guidelines We request masks be worn and respect Social Distancing and Occupancy limitations will be followed. Thank You Private family interment. Special thanks to the Staff of Stillwater Good Samaritan who provided loving care during her last 2 years and heartful thanks to Lakeview Hospice who guided and supported her and the family through her end of the Journey. In lieu of flowers, donations to Lakeview Hospice.