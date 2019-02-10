|
|
Age 77 of Roseville Passed away February 3, 2019 Survived by her husband of 55 years, Wesley; children, Erick (Heidi), Karyn (John) Posavad, and Philip (Becky); grandchildren, Micah, Adelaide, Elijah, Brody, Alaina, and Albin; sister, Marilyn Johnson; and many other loving relatives and friends. Preceded in death by her parents Marshall and Mae Larson. Deanne loved her family and friends well. She enjoyed Bible studies, praying, reading, gardening, cleaning, music and spending time with family and friends. She especially loved caring for children at church. Memorial service 11AM Wednesday, February 13th (visitation begins at 10AM) at CALVARY CHURCH, 2120 Lexington Avenue North, Roseville. Memorials preferred to Calvary Church.
Published in Pioneer Press on Feb. 10, 2019