Home

POWERED BY

Services
Holcomb-Henry-Boom-Purcell Funeral & Cremation Services - Shoreview
515 Highway 96 West
Shoreview, MN 55126
651-482-7606
Memorial service
Wednesday, Feb. 13, 2019
11:00 AM
CALVARY CHURCH
2120 Lexington Avenue North
Roseville, MN
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Deanne CARLSON
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Deanne Marie CARLSON

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Deanne Marie CARLSON Obituary
Age 77 of Roseville Passed away February 3, 2019 Survived by her husband of 55 years, Wesley; children, Erick (Heidi), Karyn (John) Posavad, and Philip (Becky); grandchildren, Micah, Adelaide, Elijah, Brody, Alaina, and Albin; sister, Marilyn Johnson; and many other loving relatives and friends. Preceded in death by her parents Marshall and Mae Larson. Deanne loved her family and friends well. She enjoyed Bible studies, praying, reading, gardening, cleaning, music and spending time with family and friends. She especially loved caring for children at church. Memorial service 11AM Wednesday, February 13th (visitation begins at 10AM) at CALVARY CHURCH, 2120 Lexington Avenue North, Roseville. Memorials preferred to Calvary Church.
Published in Pioneer Press on Feb. 10, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Holcomb-Henry-Boom-Purcell Funeral & Cremation Services - Shoreview
Download Now