Beloved Wife, Mother, Sister, Aunt and Friend Debbie Ann Shearen passed away on March 15, 2019. She died peacefully surrounded by her loving family. Debbie was born October 20, 1951 in St. Paul, Minnesota. She is preceded in death by her parents, Leo A. Nontelle (Sharky) and Norma A. Nontelle; her husband, Jim; and her son Jimmy. She is survived by her son, Matthew. Debbie was the oldest of five siblings. Surviving her are Linda Anderson, Jaclyn Grey, Madeline Schuhmacher (Curtis) and numerous nieces and nephews. Preceding her in death by two months, was her brother, Joseph Nontelle (Jane). Debbie was a very social, loving, optimistic, generous and kind person. She married her high school sweetheart, Jim Shearen, in 1973. Debbie was a dedicated employee who worked at US Bank and retired after 40 years of exemplary service. After Jim died, Debbie joined the Grief Support Group in Forest Lake. She did this for many years to provide moral support to others who were grieving. Debbie also did volunteer work at Eagle Brook church working in the administrative office. Debbie loved playing the card game "500" with family and friends. She enjoyed going to the Senior Center in Forest Lake where she was a regular weekly card player. She met and made many good friends there. Debbie loved spending time watching movies, working in her beautiful garden, and feeding the birds. After retirement, Debbie began traveling all over the United States on bus tours with her good friends. They visited Hawaii, California, Missouri, Montana, Connecticut, Arizona, Utah and many other states in the last ten years. She had many happy and memorable family reunions with her sisters, brother and sister-in law Jane at Roosevelt Lake, MN. Debbie was a devoted wife, mother, sister and friend. She will be greatly missed by all the lives she touched. Memorial Services will be held at 11:00 a.m., Saturday, March 23, 2019 at Mattson Funeral Home, 343 North Shore Drive, Forest Lake. The family will greet friends from 9:00 a.m., until the time of service at the funeral home. Interment at Calvary Cemetery, Forest Lake. www.mattsonfuneralhome.com
Published in Pioneer Press on Mar. 20, 2019