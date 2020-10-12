Debbie FRAHM

Age 69, of Stacy, formerly of St. Paul Passed away suddenly after complications with COVID-19 on September 28, 2020. She is preceded in death by parents, James and Dorothy Ware, siblings, Sherri Frahm, Jim Ware, Steve Ware, Mike Ware. She is survived by husband, Howie; daughter, Dawn (Tony) Moe; son, Jeff (Leane) Frahm; grandchildren, Aly, Austin, Tyler, Amanda, Raelynn, Cameron, Jeffery; many nieces, nephews, other family members and friends. A Gathering will be held from 5:30-7:30 p.m., on Friday, October 16, 2020, at Mattson Funeral Home, 343 North Shore Drive, Forest Lake, MN.