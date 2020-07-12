Of Shoreview Went unexpectedly to be with her Savior on June 21, 2020, after having lived with the symptoms of myotonic dystrophy since 2009. Year after year, she modeled unending fortitude amid the ravages of an incurable and unforgiving illness. Debbie braved each day with a clear sense of dignity, an understated sense of humor, and sheer personal courage. Her graceful, loving nature blessed and illumined her relationships with both family and friends. She is very deeply missed. Debbie is survived by her husband Steve and siblings Stephanie (Spokane), Ingrid (Oak Park, IL) and Bill (Spokane). 651-407-8300