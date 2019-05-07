Home

Debbie "Rose" SCHOENECKER

Debbie "Rose" SCHOENECKER Obituary
Of Biwabik, MN & Brownsville, TX Passed away peacefully on Friday, May 3, 2019 with family by her side. Debbie was born February 8, 1957 in St. Paul to Harold and Carol Miller. She is survived by her husband and best friend of 32 years, John Schoeneker; son, Shane (Angela); daughter, Dominique; mother, Carol; sister, Laurie; brother, Mike; grandchildren, Taylor Rose, Kyle John, and Colton; many nieces and nephews. She is preceded in death by her father, Harold Miller. Debbie loved Texas and time spent up at the cabin in Minnesota fishing in the summer. We would like to thank all the wonderful staff at Mayo Clinic St. Mary's in Rochester. A celebration of life will be held at a later date with immediate family.
Published in Pioneer Press on May 7, 2019
