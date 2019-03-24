Home

Thurston-Lindberg-DeShaw Funeral Homes - Anoka
13817 Jay Street Northwest
Andover, MN 55304
(763) 767-7373
Visitation
Friday, Apr. 5, 2019
10:00 AM
Thurston-Lindberg-DeShaw Funeral Homes - Anoka
13817 Jay Street Northwest
Andover, MN 55304
View Map
Funeral service
Friday, Apr. 5, 2019
11:00 AM
Thurston-Lindberg-DeShaw Funeral Homes - Anoka
13817 Jay Street Northwest
Andover, MN 55304
View Map
Age 55, of Zimmerman Formerly of Andover Debi was an IT Manager at 3M. She is preceded in death by parents, Clifford and Inez Wilson. Survived by loving husband of 33 years, Matt; son, Shawn (Lisa); grandchildren, Ryder, Logan, and Brecken; many other loving family and friends. Funeral service Friday (4/5/2019) 11 AM at Thurston-DeShaw Funeral Home, 13817 Jay Street NW, Andover. Visitation 1 hour prior to service. Private interment Linnell Cemetery, Ponsford, MN. In lieu of flowers, memorials preferred. Thurston-DeShaw Funeral Home Andover 763-767-7373 www.thurston-deshaw.com
Published in Pioneer Press on Mar. 24, 2019
