Debora Ann "Debbie" (Floerke) BECK


1953 - 2019
Age 66, of Eagan Passed away Tuesday, September 10, 2019. She was born July 10, 1953 in Platteville, Wisconsin to Ernest Herbert and Mercille (nee Reuter) Floerke. Debbie is survived by her mother, Mercille Floerke; children, Amber (Sean) Manley, Darnell (Cally) and Sammie Beck; 10 grandchildren; sisters, Linda (James) Thering, and Jill (Dave) Baertschy; brothers, Stacy (Dorothy) and Steve (Debbie) Floerke; sister-by-choice, Latresia (Keith) Thompson; and bonus daughter, Brittani Martinez. Funeral Service 11 AM, Saturday, September 14, 2019 at Klecatsky and Sons Funeral Home, Eagan Chapel, 1580 Century Point, Eagan. Visitation 1 hour prior at the Funeral Home. (651) 454-9488.
Published in Pioneer Press on Sept. 11, 2019
