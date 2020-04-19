Debora (Witha) DREVECKY
Passed away unexpectedly, April 12, 2020. She will be dearly missed by all who knew her. Preceded in death by parents Joseph Witha and Delores Schwartz, brothers Dean Witha, James Witha, and sister Pam Carlson. She is survived by sisters Mary (Paul) Meyer, Jane (Tom) Connolly, brother John Witha, daughters Gina Gist and Heather Strachota, beloved grandchildren Matthew and Elizabeth Strachota and Cory Loye. Deb spent her career caring for people including a long career at Midwest Special Services (MSS) caring for people with disabilities. Private interment at Forest Lawn Memorial Park. A Celebration of Life to be held at a date to be determined. Memorials to MSS, 900 Ocean Street, Saint Paul, MN 55106.

Published in Pioneer Press on Apr. 19, 2020.
