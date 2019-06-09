Home

White Funeral Home
12804 Nicollet Ave.
Burnsville, MN 55337
(952) 894-5080
Memorial Gathering
Wednesday, Jun. 12, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Hosanna Church
Memorial service
Wednesday, Jun. 12, 2019
11:00 AM
Hosanna Church
9600 163rd St W
Lakeville, MN
View Map
Deborah Anne REYNOLDS


Age 60 of Burnsville, formerly of St. Paul, passed away unexpectedly on June 4, 2019. Deborah was a loving and caring registered nurse for 30 years and was recently working for the Fountains Senior Living in Lakeville. She is preceded in death by her infant son, Collin; parents, Paul and Mary Curtis, and brother, Douglas Curtis. Deborah is survived by her loving husband of 38 years, David; and sons, Christopher and Dwight Reynolds. Also by sister, Diane Curtis and other relatives and friends. Memorial Service will be held 11 AM Wednesday, June 12, 2019 at Hosanna Church, 9600 163rd St. W., Lakeville, with a gathering of family and friends starting at 10 AM. Private interment at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorials will be donated to S.I.D.S. research. White Funeral Home 952-894-5080 www.whitefuneralhomes.com
Published in Pioneer Press on June 9, 2019
