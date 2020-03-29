Home

Deborah Anne Scheer AXMACHER


1954 - 2020
Passed peacefully on March 22, 2020 Deb was a lifelong learner who earned her BSN, MSN, MBA, CNOR, and attended law school. She was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother, friend, leader, nurse, and colleague to many. The lives she touched and the people she influenced are too numerous to mention. After a storied carrer in the OR, she retired as the Director of Surgery at Fairview Ridges Hospital. Deb is preceded in death by her parents, Melvin and Florence Bach-Scheer and is survived by her sisters, Mary Pat and Linda, her husband, Joseph, her sons Kurt (Kristen) and Erich (Jessica), and five grandchildren Scarlett, Madeline, Grayson, Owen, and Wyatt who she loved dearly. Memorial services will be delayed. Refer to the White Funeral Home website for updates. https://www.whitefuneralhomes.com 952-894-5080
Published in Pioneer Press on Mar. 29, 2020
