Age 61 of Coon Rapids, MN Formerly of St. Paul Passed away peacefully on March 20, 2020. Preceded in death by mother, Rae (Vasterling) Mastel and sister, Nancy (Mastel) Sellentine. Survived by husband, Tony Brett; father, Robert Mastel; daughter, Sylvia Ralston; 3 grandchildren; siblings, Barbara (Mastel) Sellentine (Rex), Michelle Mastel, Denise Mastel (Kirk Kildahl), David Mastel (Julie); nieces; nephews. Debbie was a very sweet, caring person, who loved to have fun. She enjoyed time with family, her guardian Jackie, best friend Nancy, friends at Camilia Rose, work friends and friends at the YMCA. She will be greatly missed by all. Debbie's Celebration of Life TBD. MUELLER-BIES 651-487-2550
Published in Pioneer Press on Mar. 29, 2020