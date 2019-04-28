|
Age 69, of Apple Valley Passed away on April 18, 2019 Preceded in death by parents; and sisters, Margaret and Joyce. Survived by loving husband, Danny; brother, Ken Bond; son, Richard (Sonia) Meyers; and grandchildren, Hunter, Wyatt and Kendall. Known for her warmth, generosity and love of animals. Celebration of her life will be Sunday, May 5th, 4PM with visitation at 3PM, at Empire Town Hall, 2577 Vermillion River Tr. (aka 200th St. and CR 66), Farmington, MN 55024. In lieu of flowers, please go to gofundme.com — search Debbie Hargrove, or FB link: gofundme.com/ debbie-hargrove-fundraiser.
Published in Pioneer Press on Apr. 28, 2019