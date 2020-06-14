Age 65 Of Oakdale Passed away peacefully at her home after a long battle with cancer on June 11, 2020. Debbie was born on March 2, 1955 in Duluth, MN. She was the first of four children born to Delmar and Irene Peterson. Her years of growing up were spent in the McGregor area. She graduated from McGregor High School in 1973. She worked at the Moose Lake St. Hospital, oversaw the Oakridge Group Home in Aitkin, and worked at the regional office of State Farm Insur- ance in St. Paul. Debbie is survived by her husband Michael; one son Shannon; daughter-in-law Esmeralda; and two granddaughters; Zoe and Mya; as well as her parents, sisters, Loretta Taylor (Dave), Joni Gangestad and Patricia Mednansky (Ed); many nieces and nephews and extended family. Debbie enjoyed reading, baking and visiting with friends and family. Special thanks goes out to Hospice of the Midwest who helped Deb thru her final journey with generous caring and compassion. Private memorial will be held at a later date. 651-777-2600 sandbergfuneralhome.com
Published in Pioneer Press on Jun. 14, 2020.