Educator, Bibliophile, Halloween and Baked-Good Enthusiast Deborah passed away suddenly and unexpectedly on April 15, 2019 at her home in Red Wing, Minnesota. She was born in Saint Paul, Minnesota on July 19, 1949. She graduated from Frank B. Kellogg Senior High School, obtained her bachelor's degree from the University of Minnesota, and later earned her master's degree from the University of Wisconsin. She began a teaching career that would span 30 years and introduce her to her future husband, Lyle, whom she married on July 11, 1983. Her life was marked by her devotion to her children and family, her passion for mystery novels, her unabashed Anglophilia, her formid-able green thumb, and, above all else, her irreplaceable sense of humor. The home life she created with Lyle was one that encouraged creativity, compassion, absurdity, and strength. She abhorred grammatical errors, resisted all forms of technology, believed absolutely in the existence of vampires, and always kept a spare pound of butter in the refrigerator. She is preceded in death by her grandparents, Anna and John Mosser and Marie and Paul Leonhart; father, Paul E. Leonhart; husband, Lyle Taipale; mother- and father-in-law, Sylvia and Roy Taipale; other relatives and friends, and beloved Wunderhund Sammi. She is survived by her mother, Jacquelyn Leonhart; sister, Rebekah Leonhart; brother-in-law, William Winter; children, Brady and Chloe Taipale; best-friend-forever, Lucinia Coles; other friends and relatives, and Red Wing partner-in-crime, Naomi Marquart. A memorial celebration of life and luncheon will take place Sunday, June 2nd, from 1:00-4:00 pm, in the event room at the Sheraton St. Paul Woodbury Hotel. (676 Bielenberg Dr.) Entrance through the double doors at the rear of the Hotel. Poems or short readings welcomed.
Published in Pioneer Press on May 5, 2019