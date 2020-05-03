Or Copy this URL to Share

Age 62 - Of Princeton Passed away peacefully surrounded by family on April 28, 2020. Preceded in death by daughter, Emily. Survived by husband, Rodney; children, Derek (Jane), Jeff, Randal (Joanna), Noah, MaryAlice, Steven (Megan) and Tony; grandchildren, Courtney, Kaitlyn, Bryant, Shelby, Audrey, Kagan, Kassidy, Phoenix, Lukas, Caleb and Lincoln; great-grandchildren Starlette, Kage, Riot, Titan, Indigo, Aspen, Meadow and Willow. A private family service will be held with burial at Fort Snelling National Cemetery. MUELLER-BIES 651-487-2550











