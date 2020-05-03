Deborah "Debbi" PATRIN
Age 62 - Of Princeton Passed away peacefully surrounded by family on April 28, 2020. Preceded in death by daughter, Emily. Survived by husband, Rodney; children, Derek (Jane), Jeff, Randal (Joanna), Noah, MaryAlice, Steven (Megan) and Tony; grandchildren, Courtney, Kaitlyn, Bryant, Shelby, Audrey, Kagan, Kassidy, Phoenix, Lukas, Caleb and Lincoln; great-grandchildren Starlette, Kage, Riot, Titan, Indigo, Aspen, Meadow and Willow. A private family service will be held with burial at Fort Snelling National Cemetery. MUELLER-BIES 651-487-2550





Published in Pioneer Press on May 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No events have been scheduled at this time. Check back later or contact the funeral home for more information.
Funeral services provided by
Mueller-Bies Funeral Home
2130 N. Dale St.
Roseville, MN 55113
(651) 487-2550
