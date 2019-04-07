|
Age 66 of Luck, WI, passed away peacefully on April 1, 2019 with her family at her side due to complications from pneumonia. Survived by her husband of 45 years Joseph G. Appel; sons, Jeremy (Katie), Jeffery (Naomi) and Paul; grand children, Paige (Zach) Horn, Haley, Brooklyn, Maya, Morgan and Ayden; siblings Darryl Petersen, Kay White, Kim Harstad and Dawn Dix; many nieces, nephews, cousins, family and friends. Deb is preceded in death by her parents father Harold Asp & wife Barb, mother Catherine Petersen & husband Pete. A Celebration of Life will be held on April 13, 2019 at 11 am, at Moe Lutheran Church, 451 30th St., Clear Lake, WI 54005.
Published in Pioneer Press on Apr. 7, 2019