Age 61 of South St. Paul Passed Away December 24, 2019 Preceded in death by parents; brother, Ken; & sister, Linda. Survived by companion, Dwight Duncombe; siblings, Arnold Jr. (Janice), Janet (Ron) Schroeder, Gene (Mary), Gary (Kathy), Jim (Diane), Steve (Dee), Bonnie Reichstadt, Paul (Jo Ellen) & Rick (Sharon); step-children, Nicole (Joseph) Przybylski, Dana (Selena) Duncombe & Natalie Duncombe; step-grand children, Lucas, Lexi & Aniyah; and many other family members & friends. Prayer Service 11AM Thursday, Jan. 2nd at KLECATSKY & SONS SOUTHERN CHAPEL, 414 Marie Ave. in South St. Paul with a Gathering 1 hr. prior to the Service. Special thanks to Allina Hospice. 651-451-1551
Published in Pioneer Press on Dec. 29, 2019