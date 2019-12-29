Home

POWERED BY

Services
Klecatsky & Sons Southern Chapel
414 Marie Avenue
South St. Paul, MN 55075-2036
651-451-1551
Memorial Gathering
Thursday, Jan. 2, 2020
10:00 AM
Klecatsky & Sons Southern Chapel
414 Marie Avenue
South St. Paul, MN 55075-2036
View Map
Prayer Service
Thursday, Jan. 2, 2020
11:00 AM
Klecatsky & Sons Southern Chapel
414 Marie Avenue
South St. Paul, MN 55075-2036
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Debra REICHSTADT
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Debra Jean REICHSTADT

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Debra Jean REICHSTADT Obituary
Age 61 of South St. Paul Passed Away December 24, 2019 Preceded in death by parents; brother, Ken; & sister, Linda. Survived by companion, Dwight Duncombe; siblings, Arnold Jr. (Janice), Janet (Ron) Schroeder, Gene (Mary), Gary (Kathy), Jim (Diane), Steve (Dee), Bonnie Reichstadt, Paul (Jo Ellen) & Rick (Sharon); step-children, Nicole (Joseph) Przybylski, Dana (Selena) Duncombe & Natalie Duncombe; step-grand children, Lucas, Lexi & Aniyah; and many other family members & friends. Prayer Service 11AM Thursday, Jan. 2nd at KLECATSKY & SONS SOUTHERN CHAPEL, 414 Marie Ave. in South St. Paul with a Gathering 1 hr. prior to the Service. Special thanks to Allina Hospice. 651-451-1551
Published in Pioneer Press on Dec. 29, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Debra's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Klecatsky & Sons Southern Chapel
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -