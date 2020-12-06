1/1
Debra Kay HARVEY
1956 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Debra's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Debra, age 64, of Woodbury passed away Sunday, November 29, 2020 in St. Paul. She was born on August 7, 1956 to Ingel and Edith Smette in Minot, ND. She graduated from Minot High School in 1974. After graduation she began her 40+ year banking career at Midwest Federal Savings and Loan in Minot and retired in 2018 as Vice President of Thrivent Credit Union in Minneapolis. She was a very well liked, dedicated, and respected Professional. Family was very important to Debbie. She never missed important family events. She was a wonderful Nana and Aunt, and they all loved and adored her. She loved to travel and spend time at her lake home at Lake Amelia in Villard. During the 9 years that Deb's Mother lived in Alaska, Deb traveled 49 times to Alaska, the 49th state. Everyone who knew Debbie loved her and she always attracted people wherever she went. She was so much fun to be around, generous, and kind. Deb was the first one to celebrate and rejoice in happy times, and also the first one to show empathy and love during difficult times. Debra is survived by Donald Rutten, Woodbury; Tera (Justin) Data and their children Jackson and Olivia, Bismarck, ND; Patrick (Amy) Rutten and their children Madelyn and Elizabeth, Bloomington, MN; Judy (Dennis) Parizek, North Ogden, UT; Renae (Clint Waggoner) Axelson, Anchorage, AK; Lorne (Jana) Smette, Anchorage, AK; several nieces and nephews, great nieces and nephews, cousins and friends. She was preceded in death by her parents and grandparents, brother Jerry, and numerous aunts, uncles, and cousins. A Celebration of Life will be held in the Summer of 2021 for this beautiful angel.





To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Pioneer Press on Dec. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
O'Halloran and Murphy Cremation and Funeral Service - Woodbury
8700 Valley Creek Road
Woodbury, MN 55125
(651) 702-0301
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by St Paul Pioneer Press

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved