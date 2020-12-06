Debra, age 64, of Woodbury passed away Sunday, November 29, 2020 in St. Paul. She was born on August 7, 1956 to Ingel and Edith Smette in Minot, ND. She graduated from Minot High School in 1974. After graduation she began her 40+ year banking career at Midwest Federal Savings and Loan in Minot and retired in 2018 as Vice President of Thrivent Credit Union in Minneapolis. She was a very well liked, dedicated, and respected Professional. Family was very important to Debbie. She never missed important family events. She was a wonderful Nana and Aunt, and they all loved and adored her. She loved to travel and spend time at her lake home at Lake Amelia in Villard. During the 9 years that Deb's Mother lived in Alaska, Deb traveled 49 times to Alaska, the 49th state. Everyone who knew Debbie loved her and she always attracted people wherever she went. She was so much fun to be around, generous, and kind. Deb was the first one to celebrate and rejoice in happy times, and also the first one to show empathy and love during difficult times. Debra is survived by Donald Rutten, Woodbury; Tera (Justin) Data and their children Jackson and Olivia, Bismarck, ND; Patrick (Amy) Rutten and their children Madelyn and Elizabeth, Bloomington, MN; Judy (Dennis) Parizek, North Ogden, UT; Renae (Clint Waggoner) Axelson, Anchorage, AK; Lorne (Jana) Smette, Anchorage, AK; several nieces and nephews, great nieces and nephews, cousins and friends. She was preceded in death by her parents and grandparents, brother Jerry, and numerous aunts, uncles, and cousins. A Celebration of Life will be held in the Summer of 2021 for this beautiful angel.