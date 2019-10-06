|
Age 52 of White Bear Lake Passed away peacefully Sunday, September 29, 2019, in her home, surrounded by family. Preceded in death by parents, Raymond and Priscilla (Motzko), sister, Cindy and brother, Roger Nordstrom. Survived by husband of 17 years, Christopher; two children, Caleb and Emily Montpetit; granddaughter, Lydia Harmer; sister, Donna Nordstrom (Patrick Whelan) and several nieces and nephews. Debbie spent more than 25 years working in the dental industry, first as a technician and later as a dental assistant. Visitation is Wednesday, October 9, at 9:30am at St. Mary's of the Lake Catholic Church, White Bear Lake, followed by Mass at 11am. A celebration get-together at Macaluso's Roadhouse in Vadnais Heights after Mass. Graveside services will be held in June, 2020, in Browerville, MN. Memorials may be directed to MOCA (Minnesota Ovarian Cancer Alliance).
Published in Pioneer Press on Oct. 6, 2019